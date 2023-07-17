WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Up 43.8% in June

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WCBR opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

