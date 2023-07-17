WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

WINV stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. WinVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WinVest Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINV. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

