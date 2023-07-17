Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Grows By 30.4%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.70. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

