Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $79.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

