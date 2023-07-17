WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 51.1% in June

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAVD. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD opened at $0.35 on Monday. WaveDancer has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 198.64%.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

