Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Down 35.6% in June

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.