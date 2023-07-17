Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Declines By 45.2%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLGS opened at $1.22 on Monday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

