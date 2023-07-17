Contrasting NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NioCorp Developments and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexa Resources 1 2 0 0 1.67

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.00%. Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.30%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -21.62% Nexa Resources -1.13% 3.45% 1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.2% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A $1.79 million N/A N/A Nexa Resources $3.03 billion N/A $49.10 million ($0.26) -17.69

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments.

Volatility & Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Nexa Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

