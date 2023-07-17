Critical Review: IDW Media (IDWM) and Its Rivals

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IDW Media to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.61 IDW Media Competitors $1.20 billion $237.29 million 3.13

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IDW Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 198 438 611 15 2.35

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 74.03%. Given IDW Media’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -18.66% -33.50% -5.03%

Summary

IDW Media rivals beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

