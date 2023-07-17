ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,620,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

