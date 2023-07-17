Barclays Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $39.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

