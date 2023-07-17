Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Bank of America

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,165 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

