Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $34.90 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 467,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 54,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

