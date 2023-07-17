illumin (ILLM) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare illumin to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares illumin and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get illumin alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio illumin $93.10 million -$580,000.00 179.00 illumin Competitors $907.91 million -$56.42 million -7.93

illumin’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than illumin. illumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

illumin has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, illumin’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.8% of illumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of illumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for illumin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score illumin 0 0 2 0 3.00 illumin Competitors 562 3203 5045 83 2.52

illumin currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.55%. Given illumin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe illumin is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares illumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets illumin -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% illumin Competitors -95.78% -2,043.45% -214.87%

Summary

illumin beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

illumin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

illumin Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company was formerly known as AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and changed its name to illumin Holdings Inc. in June 2023. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for illumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for illumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.