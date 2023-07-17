Contrasting WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -37.68% -107.88% -22.63% Avaya N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WalkMe and Avaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million N/A -$92.63 million ($1.12) -8.08 Avaya $2.97 billion 0.00 -$13.00 million ($17.02) 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Avaya has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WalkMe has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WalkMe and Avaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 4 3 0 2.43 Avaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

WalkMe presently has a consensus target price of $12.21, indicating a potential upside of 34.96%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Avaya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avaya beats WalkMe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Avaya

(Get Free Report)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets, and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.