Head to Head Contrast: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) & Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF)

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) and Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Rockwool A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products $1.22 billion 0.72 $88.34 million $2.24 11.99 Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quanex Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwool A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.6% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quanex Building Products and Rockwool A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rockwool A/S 2 2 0 0 1.50

Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.24%. Rockwool A/S has a consensus target price of $1,660.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.47%. Given Rockwool A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwool A/S is more favorable than Quanex Building Products.

Profitability

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Rockwool A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products 6.34% 16.75% 10.12% Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Rockwool A/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name. In addition, its products are used in roof, floor, ceiling, internal and external wall, HVAC, acoustic, industrial, marine and offshore, basement, chimney, shed, garage, and OEM insulation, as well as passive fire protection, and other applications. Rockwool A/S was founded in 1909 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

