ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) vs. NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Head-To-Head Analysis

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ITM Power and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 1 5 1 0 2.00 NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

ITM Power currently has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18,758.04%. NET Power has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.06%. Given ITM Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ITM Power is more favorable than NET Power.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

ITM Power has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ITM Power and NET Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $7.65 million 76.88 -$63.45 million N/A N/A NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ITM Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

