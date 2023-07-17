The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZEK by 848.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AZEK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZEK by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

