Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00.

ResMed Stock Up 1.7 %

RMD stock opened at $222.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $694,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

