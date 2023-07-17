Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.73 and a 200-day moving average of $327.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.