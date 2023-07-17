Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $250.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Shares of SPOT opened at $172.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $179.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

