Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $126.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
