Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $126.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

