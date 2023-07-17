Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
DM opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
