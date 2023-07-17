Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

