Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 66,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 12,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $46,307.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,211 shares in the company, valued at $510,537.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,916 shares of company stock valued at $364,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

