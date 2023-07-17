Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Price Performance
Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.
Insider Activity at Superior Industries International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
