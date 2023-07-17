Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

