Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE ESBA opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.