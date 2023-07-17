Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE ESBA opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

