Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 117,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 72.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 148,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

