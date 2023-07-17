Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPPI opened at $0.94 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

Further Reading

