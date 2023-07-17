StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Technologies International

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.