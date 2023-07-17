Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

TCFC stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 53,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

