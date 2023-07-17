Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.