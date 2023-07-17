Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
