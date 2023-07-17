Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ISDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

