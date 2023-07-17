Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Performance
Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
