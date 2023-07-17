Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

About Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

