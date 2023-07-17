SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.22 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
