Argus Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $540.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $496.36 on Friday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $498.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.69.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 35,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

