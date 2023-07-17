Barclays Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $550.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $498.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.