Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Invesco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Invesco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.