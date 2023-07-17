UBS Group Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLW. 888 restated an upgrade rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after purchasing an additional 336,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

