Guggenheim Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,084.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,147.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,066.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,788.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

