Capital One Financial Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
TechnipFMC stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
