The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $49.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

