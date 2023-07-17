YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YGF opened at $3.30 on Monday. YanGuFang International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38.

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

