YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YGF opened at $3.30 on Monday. YanGuFang International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38.
YanGuFang International Group Company Profile
