Short Interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Grows By 45.7%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ YVR opened at $0.17 on Monday. Liquid Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

