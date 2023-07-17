US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.28.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

