Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,200 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZUMZ stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $349.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,559.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,545.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,312 shares in the company, valued at $242,559.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,850. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

