Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

