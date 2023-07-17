Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
XOS Stock Performance
Shares of XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. XOS has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
XOS Company Profile
