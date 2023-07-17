Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 296,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

