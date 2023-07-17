Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Expands By 134.4%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPDBW. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,526,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 257,243 shares in the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPDBW opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

