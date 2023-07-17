Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expion360 in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Expion360 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expion360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Expion360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XPON opened at $4.78 on Monday. Expion360 has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 180.75% and a negative net margin of 135.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

